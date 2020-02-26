Calling for photos that show Las Vegas in the 1960s through 1990s

This is a photo of the Las Vegas Strip in the 1960s.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have older photographs of Las Vegas, you could be of help to a project aimed at documenting the city’s changes from the 1960s through the 1990s.

Vegas PBS is hosting an event at Springs Preserve on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and encouraging people to bring their photos, slides or negatives to the event. All photos will be returned at the event. More information can be found here.

According to Vegas PBS, “Despite being an era of massive change and development for Las Vegas, there is a noticeable lack of photos representing this time period.”

They are hoping to get photos of now-demolished properties, housing developments under construction and other scenes that show life in Las Vegas during those four decades.

This Vegas PBS project is in partnership with UNLV and Springs Preserve.