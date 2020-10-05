Calling Artists: Henderson wants to beautify Water Street District

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The city of Henderson wants to find artists to participate in a themed celebration of water in the Water Street District by covering concrete benches with artwork.

According to a news release, “The City’s collective vision is for an authentic downtown core that is welcoming to everyone.”

The city is allocating $12,000 which will be split among individual artists or teams of artists, including those in art magnet schools. Artists must live or work in Clark County and be a visual artist who works in a physical medium. Selected artists will be tasked with creating artwork that plays on their interpretation of water.

In all, 12 benches will be painted along Army Street. The work will need to be completed in a three-day period.

Artists must live or work in Clark County and be a visual artist who works in a physical medium. Selected artists will be tasked with creating artwork that is plays on their interpretation of water.

Submissions are due by Oct. 18, 2020. You can find more information at this link.

Artists will be determined by a selection committee made up of members of the Henderson Arts & Culture Council, the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee, and representatives from the City of Henderson departments including Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Community Development & Services, and the Redevelopment Agency.