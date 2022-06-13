LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Calling all pet parents. Nevada SPCA is kicking off its third annual 2023 Shelter Pet Calendar Photo Contest. This is a chance to have your pet be featured as a “Pet of the Month” in the 2023 Nevada SPCA shelter calendar.

Starting on Monday, June 13, contestants can upload photo submissions online by visiting Nevada SPCA | 2023 Nevada SPCA Calendar Contest (gogophotocontest.com). Photos that are uploaded should be in focus, well-lit, and in a high-resolution JPG format to be considered for entrance into the voting contest. All entries are subject to review and there is only one pet per entry. The submitted pet does not need to be adopted from a Nevada SPCA shelter in order to be a contestant. Each photo submission will be subject to a $20 entry fee, which includes a complimentary 2023 calendar.

Cat posing for SPCA calendar contest.

Dog photoshoot for SPCA calendar contest.

Guinea pig posing for SPCA calendar contest

Photos of submitted pets will be open to online voting by the public starting on July 1. Votes are a $1 donation each. Proceeds collected from entries and votes will benefit the care of homeless animals at Nevada SPCA.

The top five votes for dogs, top five votes for cats, and top two votes for small animals (which includes bunnies, guinea pigs, and pet rats) will each secure a spot to be featured as a Pet of the Month along with receiving a mini professional photo session compliments of the Bark Gallery. The final photos will be featured in the 2023 calendar. All other entries will be included in a collage on the calendar.

All calendar proceeds will go directly towards the services, shelter, and care of homeless pets entrusted to Nevada SPCA. All entries must be submitted by June 27 at 11:59 p.m. and voting ends on July 18 at 11:59 p.m.