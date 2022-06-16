LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Are you an artist looking for a new project? The City of Henderson is calling out for artists to participate in creating an artistic bike rack design with a “Go with the Flow” theme for the Water Street District.

The selected artist(s) will be tasked with creating artwork that plays on each artist’s interpretation of “Go with the Flow.” The phrases “Water Street District” and “Henderson” must be included in the design proposal. Five finalists will be chosen and compensated for their design submission. One winner will be selected among the five finalists.

The bike racks are said to help increase bicycle parking infrastructure, increase public art, and continue to build on Downtown Henderson’s Water Street District. The artistic bike racks will be obtained and installed by Henderson and will incorporate the design of the winning artist(s).

To submit a proposal and for more information check out this link. Artist Opportunities | Henderson, NV (cityofhenderson.com)