Call for blood donations following drive cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A plea for blood donations is becoming more urgent in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Red Cross has seen more than 100 blood drives canceled nationwide.

The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is one of the places that did not cancel its blood drive which is happening later Thursday afternoon.

According to American Red Cross, in the past two days, more than 120 locations nationwide canceled plans to host blood drives. There are concerns over large crowds and the spread of coronavirus.

As the virus spreads, the Red Cross expects the number of people eligible to donate to decrease.

Blood donations are often critical for people undergoing cancer treatments.

“I became very anemic. My quality of life wasn’t good and they were going to stop chemotherapy. So, because of the blood transfusion I received I was able to continue chemotherapy and become cancer free and sit here today and donate blood,” said Tina Celeste, blood donor.

This drive is at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation near Sunset and Sandhill roads from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

If you’re healthy and plan to donate, budget about an hour. You can fill out your health history online and speed up the process.

While there is no shortage right now, it’s hoped donations will help prevent that.