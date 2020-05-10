Californians can hike, shop, golf as virus restrictions ease

Rafters carrying their craft to the American River are passed by bicyclists in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Saturday, May 9, 2020. With temperatures warming, people who have been abiding by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders for the past few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic are getting outside to enjoy the sunny weather. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians looking for a hike or some retail therapy won’t be disappointed this weekend as stay-at-home orders designed to fight the coronavirus begin to ease.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that tens of thousands of nonessential businesses can reopen with restrictions such as permitting only curbside pickups of purchases.

Gigi Garcia, left, helps customer Narineh Ab at “it takes a village kids” during the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Montrose, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued the broadest loosening of his stay-at-home order so far, allowing some retailers to reopen. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles County, which has more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, is reopening some hiking trails and golf courses, with social distancing required. And the city of LA is reopening some trails, including those leading to the famous Hollywood sign.