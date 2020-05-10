Californians can hike, shop, golf as virus restrictions ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians looking for a hike or some retail therapy won’t be disappointed this weekend as stay-at-home orders designed to fight the coronavirus begin to ease.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that tens of thousands of nonessential businesses can reopen with restrictions such as permitting only curbside pickups of purchases.
Los Angeles County, which has more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, is reopening some hiking trails and golf courses, with social distancing required. And the city of LA is reopening some trails, including those leading to the famous Hollywood sign.