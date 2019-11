LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a huge win for one woman at the Cosmopolitan. The regular guest at the casino won $204,671 on a slot machine.

Courtesy: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

On Friday, the woman from San Jose, California put $15 into the Wheel of Fortune slot machine and walked away with over $200,000.

She told casino officials that the money would come in handy, as she is currently in the process of moving.