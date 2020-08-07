California woman reunited with stolen dog in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California woman was brought to her knees after her stolen dog was recovered hundreds of miles away — here in Las Vegas. The heart-warming reunion was captured on video at The Animal Foundation. 

Lolli was reported stolen 17 days ago from Los Angeles. Thanks to surveillance video, L.A. and Metro Police busted the suspects at a motel on The Strip. 

Her owner — Gina Bisignano — could not be more thankful. 

The suspect, Jasper Luke, is in custody on a number of charges in Los Angeles. 

