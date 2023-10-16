LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near the Las Vegas Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, police were called to the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Ocean Drive near the Las Vegas Strip after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Police said a Kia EV6 was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue toward Ocean Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian, a 43-year-old woman from Long Beach, California, was crossing the street while the pedestrian signal indicated it was not safe to cross.

The pedestrian was hit by the Kia while the Kia had a green light. She was taken to a local hospital by medical personnel.

According to a release, on Monday, Oct. 16, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Her death marked the 120th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The Kia’s driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.