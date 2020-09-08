California wildfires cause smoky Las Vegas skies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents woke up to smoky skies Tuesday as wildfires continue to burn in California.

The haze from those fires will linger throughout the morning and the smoke will impact the air quality, possibly causing health issues for some valley residents.

As California battles a historic wildfire season, local doctors say that drifting smoke can have huge health impacts on people, especially the elderly and those with respiratory issues.

California wildfires create smoky skies over Las Vegas valley.

Not only does the smoke make it more difficult to breathe normally, it could also trigger problems for people with lung diseases such as asthma.

The skies are expected to clear up as strong winds move into the valley Tuesday. However, that wind could also fuel the California fires.

Meteorologist Trevor Boucher with the National Weather Service said some relief may be on the horizon.

“We’re going to be seeing a cold front move through, and that should blow a lot of this smoke south of us and out of the area, but because we have so many fires ongoing, not just in California, but you have some in Utah and some in other parts of the western United States, we may see smoke again before it’s all over with.”