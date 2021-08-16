California wildfire smoke triggers air quality alert for Clark County on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Clark County on Tuesday, Aug. 17, due to smoke from Northern California wildfires.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) says smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozon formation.

Individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or seniors may be sensitive to this air quality conditions. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS: