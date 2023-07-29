LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley may have noticed smoky skies Saturday as a California wildfire continues to burn through the Mojave National Preserve.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, around 30,000 acres of the Mojave National Preserve in Southern California burned due to the York Fire. According to the National Weather Service, the fire is sending smoke into the Las Vegas valley, resulting in moderate air quality.

Around 12 p.m. Friday, resources from the Mojave National Preserve noticed smoke showing in the New York Mountains. It was later discovered that a fire was burning near the Caruthers Canyons which consists of desert scrub, juniper, and Joshua tree woodland, according to Incident Information System.

Aircraft dropping retardant on the York Fire North end of the fire. 7-29-23 (InciWeb)

Fire personnel working the York Fire. 7-29-23 (InciWeb)

Flames on the York Fire. 7-29-23 (InciWeb)

Smoke on the north end of the York Fire. 7-29-23 (InciWeb)

The fire remained active throughout the night, mostly burning brush and timber in a northern direction. According to InciWeb, when strong winds interact with the fire it can lead to extreme fire behavior, making the fire more dangerous and challenging to control.

Between 9:50 a.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire grew about 25,800 acres. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire is at 0% containment, according to InciWeb.

Crews will be using aircraft for fire retardant drops and firefighters on the ground will work to establish more direct access to the fire.

There are no evacuations or closures at this time.

The NWS said that the fire will likely continue to send smoke into the valley through Sunday.