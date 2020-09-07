California wildfires cause hazy Labor Day in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday was a very hazy Labor Day for residents in the Las Vegas valley. The sky looked anything but sunny and clear as smoke from several wildfires like for example, the Creek Fire in Bishop, California, blanked Nevada.

8 News NOW Weather Authority Sally Jaramillo says high pressure to the left of Nevada is what is causing the smoke from the wildfires to move into our area and create the haze. 8 News NOW viewers Sylvie Felgar sent the following photo to show how the sun looked more like a full moon trying to peak through the haze. According to Felgar, a photo normally taking from this angle would include mountains, so this is just another example of how thick the haze is.

Photo courtesy 8 News NOW viewer Sylvie Felgar.

The wildfires ae also affecting the air quality in southern Nevada. Right now, the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people who have asthma.

However, accordng to Sally, the high wind warning in effect for the area Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. will hopefully improve air and move some of the haze out.

With that said various ongoing fires in Utah might start spreading smoke our way afterward.