California voters keep Gov. Newsom

FILE — In the July 26, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. Four of the high-profile Republican candidates, who are seeking to replace Newsom in next months recall election, are heading into their first televised debate, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California voters have decided not to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s latest recall effort, according to projections from CBS News.

As of Tuesday night, “No Don’t Recall” was leading with 67.5 percent of the vote.

The California recall election gave voters the opportunity to decide whether to remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The contest unfolded this summer as the nation’s most populous state saw a surge in coronavirus infections and the return of masks and other restrictions in many places.

Voters were asked if Newsom should be removed, yes or no, and then who should replace him.

There were 46 replacement candidates on the ballot.

Newsom had been defending his record on the virus and warning that Republican front-runner Larry Elder would undermine the state’s progressive values.

California is one of 20 states that have provisions to recall a sitting governor, 19 through elections.