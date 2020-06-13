California to allow nail salons to reopen starting June 19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance.
Those services can open June 19 with county approval under the guidance released Friday.
Workers and customers must wear face masks and stringent cleaning practices are required for shared reusable items like tweezers.
The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated, with one industry group suing the state to allow them to reopen.
The Professional Beauty Federation of California says it’s glad to see the governor clearing nail salons to reopen, but disappointed it took so long.