California to allow nail salons to reopen starting June 19

FILE – In this June 8, 2020, file photo nail salon workers hold signs during a protest in Westminster, Calif., to demand California Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift COVID-19 restrictions on nail salons. The services can reopen starting June 19, in counties where health officials allow it. They join a long list of other businesses cleared to reopen in recent weeks, including hair salons, churches and restaurants. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance.

Those services can open June 19 with county approval under the guidance released Friday.

Workers and customers must wear face masks and stringent cleaning practices are required for shared reusable items like tweezers.

The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated, with one industry group suing the state to allow them to reopen.

The Professional Beauty Federation of California says it’s glad to see the governor clearing nail salons to reopen, but disappointed it took so long.