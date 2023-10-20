LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard early Friday morning, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Arby Avenue, south of Harry Reid International Airport, when an 18-year-old man from La Puente, California, was hit and killed.

Investigators said the crash scene indicated that a 2011 Dodge Durango traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard struck the 18-year-old, who was crossing the road outside a “marked or implied crosswalk.” The driver, identified as Christopher Thompson, 37, of Las Vegas, remained on the scene and, according to police, did show signs of impairment. Thompson was placed under arrest and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash will continue, police say, and the victim will be identified later by Clark County Coroner’s Office officials.