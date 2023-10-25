LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A family vacation ended tragically for a teenage boy who was hit and killed in a crash by a driver who is facing a DUI charge.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Isaiah Tecpa, 18, “was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked or implied crosswalk” along South Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Arby Avenue when he was hit.

Christopher Thompson, 37, was identified as the suspected driver by police. Following the crash, Thompson stayed at the scene but showed signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and faces a DUI charge.

Under Nevada law, the driver is generally not at fault when a pedestrian is hit outside of a crosswalk.

Tecpa and his family were visiting from California and stayed at Tahiti Village Resort when the crash took place.

Isaiah Tecpa was hit and killed while crossing the street near Arby Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 20, 2023. His family is seeking justice following his death. (Credit: Tecpa family)

“We all saw my son at the time of the accident,” recalled his mother, Arleen Alarcon. “This is something a family should not have to deal with, and we are going to be forever traumatized.”

Days after the crash, the Clark County Coroner ruled Isaiah’s death an accident.

His death marks the 121st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023.

The Tecpa’s said they are now working with the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving to change it.

Arleen said she’s fighting to make sure her son’s death is not in vain.

“Pedestrians’ lives, whether or not they were in a crosswalk, should matter,” Arleen said.

A cross, flowers, and candles lay near the scene where Isaiah Tecpa passed.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, he didn’t deserve this,” his sister, Arianna Tecpa, said tearfully. “He loved music, he was an amazing dad, and it is hard to go through this because someone selfishly decided to get behind the wheel and drive.”

The crash remains under investigation. The family set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.