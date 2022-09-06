LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three boats sunk and authorities rescued “multiple boaters” as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.

Reports of waves “upwards of 6 feet tall” on Lake Havasu Sunday sent rescuers into action, responding to calls. “Multiple boaters in distress were pulled from the water, assisted from stranded watercraft, and brought to safe harbor,” according to information released Tuesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to assist the San Bernardino County (California) Sheriff’s Department on a call of a capsized pontoon with multiple subjects missing in the water in the North Basin of Lake Havasu near the Havasu Landing Casino. Deputies and rescue divers went into the water after they were told a victim was trapped under the watercraft.

An MCSO rescue diver was able to get under the watercraft after several deputies and others on the scene lifted the boat. A 17-year-old female from Pico Rivera, California, was treated at the scene by Lake Havasu Fire personnel before she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. From there, she was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

She was pronounced dead Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Marine Enforcement Unit.

MCSO Waterway Deputies assisted 14 boaters for various reasons, investigated four non-injury boat crashes and two injury boat crashes. Deputies responded to seven medical calls on the waterways with on-board paramedics.

On Tuesday, MCSO Waterway Deputies reported on the Labor Day holiday weekend’s enforcement efforts:

22 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft

2 arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence

49 citations

95 warnings

MCSO officials remind the public to check the weather forecast before and during a day on the water. Always wear a lifejacket on the water.