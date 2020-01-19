California teachers sue Delta after jet fuel dump

Four teachers are suing Delta Airlines after a plane dumped 15,000 gallons of jet fuel across six schools in Los Angeles. The schools have since been cleaned and declared safe.

The group announced the lawsuit on Friday, accusing the airline of negligence.

A plane departing LAX declared an emergency shortly after takeoff on Tuesday.

“The Delta pilot was specifically asked by air traffic personnel if there was a need to dump fuel and the pilot replied by saying quote negative,” Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the teachers said.

The FAA says that, in situations like this, air traffic controllers typically direct a plane to a less populated area to dump the fuel.

In a statement early this week, Delta Airlines said the dump was “part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight,” adding they were investigating.

Local authorities say the affected areas were cleared overnight. Teachers involved in the lawsuit say they were coated in jet fuel.

“My students began screaming and crying because their eyes and skin were burning,” a Park Avenue Elementary School teacher said.

They say they have been nauseous, had difficulty breathing and are emotionally distressed after being exposed to the fuel.



