California students sell lemonade to raise money for Australian wildlife efforts

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A group of children in Orange County, California is hoping to turn lemons into help for animals suffering form the devastating wildfires in Australia.

The school children are working hard to help koalas, kangaroos and other wildlife injured in the fires.

Former Laguna Beach kindergarten teacher, Jenny Carlson, helped her own kids come up with a plan as they worried about the impact of the wildfires estimated to have killed a billion animals.

“We were watching the news. And there was this really striking image of an koala that was being scooped up in a blanket by a helper. And my daughter starts crying. So we talked about how sad it was and things went on on the other side of the world. She said, well, how far is it. That prompted us to get on a map. Look where it was. Pulled up dad’s old pictures to when we traveled there. And she said she wanted to do something about it. I said, okay, we’ll brainstorm. You know, what are some ideas? And the first that came to her head, probably that comes to every eight-year-old’s head was to have a lemonade stand,” Carlson told KCBS, KCAL.

Assembled on a street corner in San Juan Capistrano was cardboard kangaroos, stuffed koalas and a real miniature horse. The group is selling cookies and lemonades.

Their goal was to raise at least $1,000 to donate to Australian wildlife relief organizations.

At last check, they have raised more than $2,500.