California restaurants to get public money for healthy meals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California restaurants will get taxpayer money to feed millions of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. But he says the restaurants will have to offer meals with fresh fruit, vegetables and nonsugary drinks.
Newsom says the requirements reflect California values. The governor announced the new program on Friday.
He said the federal government will pay for 75% of the cost while the state and local governments cover the rest.
California has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since March 19 because of the coronavirus. Restaurants have been one of the hardest-hit industries.