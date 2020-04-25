California restaurants to get public money for healthy meals

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, Carmen Zamora shops at Northgate González Market in Santa Ana, Calif., during an early-hour shopping time for those over 65 and the disabled. Taxpayers will pay restaurants to make three meals a day for California’s millions of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, April 24, 2020, putting the industry back to work and generating sales tax collections for cash-strapped local governments. California has about 5.7 million people 65 and older, but not all of them will be eligible. Newsom said seniors must have either been exposed to the virus, have a high risk for potential exposure or a compromised immune system. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California restaurants will get taxpayer money to feed millions of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. But he says the restaurants will have to offer meals with fresh fruit, vegetables and nonsugary drinks.

Newsom says the requirements reflect California values. The governor announced the new program on Friday.

He said the federal government will pay for 75% of the cost while the state and local governments cover the rest.

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Lucy Kwak paints a sign on the window of a fast food chain’s restaurant indicating that the drive-thru window is still open as well as a takeout option during the coronavirus outbreak in Garden Grove, Calif. Taxpayers will pay restaurants to make three meals a day for California’s millions of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, April 24, 2020, putting the industry back to work and generating sales tax collections for cash-strapped local governments. California has about 5.7 million people 65 and older, but not all of them will be eligible, and some will have to meet income thresholds. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

California has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since March 19 because of the coronavirus. Restaurants have been one of the hardest-hit industries.