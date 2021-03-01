California restaurant/wine bar to be featured in Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular longtime Southern California wine and dine destination is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas.

The resort property announced it will open a Wally’s Wine & Spirits which features a restaurant, wine bar and gourmet market. This is the company’s first location outside of California.

“With their unique concept and expertly curated, high-quality wine products from all over the world, we know Wally’s Wine & Spirits Las Vegas will quickly become a new staple in this city,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Wally’s Wine & Spirits has been in California for decades and is popular with people in Los Angeles as well as celebrities. It boosts more than 8,000 labels of wine, spirits, beer and gourmet food items from around the world.

The Las Vegas location will feature more than 125 wines by the glass.

“We’re so happy to be part of the Strip’s newest, highly anticipated resort, joining the incredible collection of wine and dining experiences in Las Vegas,” said Christian Navarro, President and Principal of Wally’s Wine & Spirits.