LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California resident is nearly $12,000 richer after cashing in on a penny slot machine at McCarran Airport.

Congratulations to Ulla T. of Roseville, Calif.! She's one of the latest winners here at the airport. Ulla won $11,761 playing penny slots in the A Concourse. Those must've been some lucky pennies! 💰🎰#Winner pic.twitter.com/6v8dUd0CoE — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) January 25, 2020

The airport tweeted a picture of Ulla T from Roseville, Calif., who won $11,761 on the “Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel” machine in Concourse A.

Congrats, Ulla!