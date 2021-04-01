California Realtor accused of multiple sexual assaults, drugging victims in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A prominent figure in the California real estate industry is now facing charges for alleged sex crimes police say he committed last year.

Michael Bjorkman was arrested last month in Florida on a warrant out of Clark County, on two counts of sexual assault. Bjorkman works as a real estate broker based in Santa Clarita, California.

According to a police report obtained by 8 News Now, allegations connected to Bjorkman has spanned over several years, but the most recent came in August 2020 in Las Vegas.

An alleged victim told police that she had been drugged while attending a work-related event in Las Vegas.

The woman told police she remembered feeling extremely sick at a dinner one night. She said the next thing she recalled, she had woken up her hotel room alone and nude.

After she spoke with coworkers, she learned another attendee at the event also said she had been drugged and sexually assaulted. The alleged victim soon learned two other women disclosed they had been drugged while attending events in Hawaii and Mexico, involving the same people.

After speaking with several people at the event, the alleged victims found that they believed Bjorkman was the person drugging them and/or sexually assaulting them.

After receiving this information from the alleged victim in the August 2020 incident, police have received phone calls from “numerous” other people saying they had similar experiences involving Bjorkman.

Throughout the police report, a detective outlines multiple calls with female and male victims, all sharing similar stories relating to alleged sexual assaults involving Bjorkman at real estate conferences and events spanning several years.

Victims claimed Bjorkman would use GHB — commonly known as a “date rape drug” — at these conferences to take advantage of victims.

According to reports, Bjorkman was arrested in Florida last month. He appeared in a Clark County court earlier this week and has a preliminary hearing set for May 6.