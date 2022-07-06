LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rapper arrested in Las Vegas who bragged about an unemployment scam in a music video is expected to plead guilty next week, according to court records.

According to federal court documents Fontrell Antonio Baines is accused of scheming the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and using stolen identities to obtain money.

Baines, whose stage name is “Nuke Bizzle” initially pled not guilty to federal charges of fraud after prosecutors accused him of rapping about the scam where he received more than $1.2 million.

He was arrested on September 23, 2020, by Metro police in Las Vegas. At the time of the arrest officers found eight debit cards, seven of which were in other peoples’ names, federal prosecutors said.

In total, investigators said they found 92 unemployment debit cards preloaded, and allege Baines withdrew more than $700,000.

Court records also showed that Baines posted a music video titled “EDD” on Youtube. Federal prosecutors accuse Baines of bragging about getting rich by committing fraud in the music video.

EDD stands for California’s Employment Development Department.

Baines is expected to enter his plea on Monday, July 11.