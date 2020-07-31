California Pizza Kitchen files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular pizza chain, California Pizza Kitchen, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company plans to shut down some of its unprofitable locations.

According to CBS News.com, the pizzeria hinted in its filing that it will close some of its 200-plus locations, though it expects to exit bankruptcy in less than three months. CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement that declaring bankruptcy now will create “a stronger future for California Pizza Kitchen.”

It’s not clear yet if any of the six locations in the Las Vegas valley will be affected.

“The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges,” Hyatt said.