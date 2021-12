I-15 backed up for 20 miles at California border as holiday weekend wrapped up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– California Governor Gavin Newsom and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference on Sunday on inter-state efforts to address traffic congestion at the California-Nevada border.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

