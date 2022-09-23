A California man won more than $110,000 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at The Orleans. (Boyd Gaming)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man hit a jackpot of more than $110,000 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at The Orleans on Wednesday, the casino said.

The man, who requested anonymity, won on a seven-card straight flush (eight to ace of clubs with a joker) to cash a progressive jackpot of $110,363, according to a news release.

Six Boyd Gaming casinos make up the company’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including The Orleans, Gold Coast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town and Suncoast.

Offering the progressive poker game at multiple casinos in the metro area means players have a shot at winning a larger jackpot than individual properties could offer, the release said.

Boyd said players at its Las Vegas properties have experienced a “summer of wins,” including a valley local cashing a July 29 jackpot of $338,704, also in Pai Gow Poker at The Orleans, plus a side-bet win of $5,000.

On Aug. 8, a guest at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino won $21,000 and a $2,000 bonus playing Pai Gow Poker.

Boyd Gaming’s Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot resets at $75,000.

