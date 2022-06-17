This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for robbing several banks and stores in the Las Vegas valley, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Spar Bilicki, 30, pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, six counts of bank robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of commission of an offense while on pretrial release, according to a news release from the office of Jason Frierson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan also sentenced Bilicki to three years of supervised release.

Bilicki and another person committed multiple robberies in Las Vegas and Henderson between late October and early December in 2020, according to court documents. In each robbery, Bilicki handed a bank teller or store employee a note demanding money and also threatened to shoot people if the money was not handed over.

In two of the robberies, Bilicki showed a handgun in his waistband. After he made his initial court appearance and once he was released from pretrial detention, Bilicki then committed three additional robberies in Las Vegas on July 1, 2021, the new release said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Reese prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.