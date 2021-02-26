California man pleads guilty in shooting of Douglas County deputy

GARDNERVILLE — A 22-year-old man who had been paroled after serving time for assaulting a California police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of a rural Nevada sheriff’s deputy last year.

Nicholas Berreman of Markleeville, California, also pleaded guilty this week to being a prohibited person in possession of a gun and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

Authorities say Berreman shot Douglas County Sgt. John Lenz multiple times Dec. 20 during a traffic stop in Gardnerville.

Lenz was hit in the cheek. He also was shot twice in the chest but body armor deflected those bullets and may have saved his life.