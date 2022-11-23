LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash late Monday night near Blue Diamond killed a 33-year-old California man.

Brian Trenton Carvalho of Newbury Park, California, was pronounced dead at the scene on SR159 just west of Arroyo Street, according to a Nevada State Police news release. SR 159 is the Red Rock Loop.

Nevada State Police responded to the single-car crash just before midnight. A preliminary investigation indicates that a silver Honda Civic driven by Carvalho was traveling east on SR159 at a “speed too fast for conditions.”

The eastbound car crossed into the westbound travel lane on a curve, and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin onto the dirt shoulder. The car went down an embankment and overturned. Carvalho was ejected from the vehicle. He was the only person in the car when it crashed.

This marks the 59th fatal crash in the NSP-Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year, resulting in 66 deaths.