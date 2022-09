LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot killed in a crash over the weekend at the National Championship Air Races in Reno has been identified as 61-year-old Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles, California.

Hogue was flying in the Jet Gold Race Sunday near the Reno-Stead Airport when he crashed in front of spectators and the plane caught fire.

The races were suspended on Sunday following the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.