Man in California is 3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US

A passenger wearing a face mask walks through plastic dividers at a subway station in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The new virus accelerated its spread in China, and the U.S. Consulate in the epicenter of the outbreak, the central city of Wuhan, announced Sunday it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Southern California, making it the third person to test positive in the U.S. as the fast-moving virus spreads worldwide.

The CDC notified Orange County Health officials Saturday that a potential case of coronavirus tested positive.

The man who tested positive traveled from Wuhan, China. He is in isolation and in “good condition” at a local hospital in Orange County.

There are now nearly 2,000 confirmed cases around the world, and more than 50 deaths reported in China.

The U.S. confirmed two other cases in Washington state and Chicago. Canada said it discovered its first case, a man in his 50s who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto.

There have not yet been any cases reported in Nevada.