California man indicted in Nevada weapons purchases, accused of lying to ATF

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old California man has been indicted on charges of illegally buying firearms and engaging in the firearms business without a license.

Kenneth Earl Smith of Lancaster, California, is accused of lying on transaction records in the purchase of 19 firearms at several Las Vegas locations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Smith was arraigned today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts, and a jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro.

If convicted, Smith faces a possible 90 years in prison.

Authorities said Smith made false statements on Firearms Transaction Records filed with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He said he was the buyer when he was actually buying them on behalf of other people.

Smith also lied about his residency, claiming he was a Nevada resident.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman for the ATF made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig is prosecuting the case.