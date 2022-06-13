LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison last week after child pornography was found on his cell phone after a traffic stop in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

Tyler Sampson, 26, of San Bernardino, pleaded guilty on March 15 to felon in possession of a firearm and possession of child pornography.

Sampson was sentenced last week by U.S. District Court Judge Andrew P. Gordon. He will also be required to serve 15 years of supervised release when he gets out of prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Police stopped Sampson when they found his car illegally parked as they were patrolling “a portion of Tropicana Avenue that was known for prostitution,” according to the news release.

Sampson was identified as a pimp by a woman who spoke to Metro police, and officers found a pistol “sticking out from underneath the driver’s seat, court documents said.

Sampson has prior felony convictions in Los Angeles County, and he is not allowed to have a gun. Police said the pistol was a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22.

“Officers also searched Sampson’s cell phone and found videos of child pornography depicting a suspected human trafficking victim,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sentences were issued last week in two other cases related to human trafficking:

John Glen Burnett, 59, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. That case was also in Gordon’s courtroom. Burnett pleaded guilty on Jan. 11 to coercion and enticement in a Sept. 17, 2021, incident. According to court documents, Burnett responded to an online prostitution advertisement and exchanged messages with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old prostitute. He agreed to pay $100 to the girl in exchange for her to engage in sex acts with him. A couple of hours later, Burnett drove to the agreed upon location where he was arrested by law enforcement.

Tamarion Williams, 22, of Las Vegas was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge James C. Mahan to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty on March 11, 2022, to felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents said Williams used social media to post photographs of himself holding a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol. In 2019, Williams was convicted of pandering and battery with substantial bodily harm in Clark County. As a result of these felony convictions, Williams is not allowed to possess a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

Report child sexual exploitation by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.