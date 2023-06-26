LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who drowned Friday at Lake Havasu has been identified as 35-year-old Eric Kennon of Compton, California.

According to a report from the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office, Compton went into the water with family to swim on Friday. He began to struggle in about 8 feet of water.

Good Samaritans on the beach were able to pull him out of the deep water, according to the report.

Deputies from the Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to the Lake Havasu State Park Campground Beach Area after reports of a possible drowning. They found Kennon “partially in the water on the beach,” according to the report.

Deputies remove him from the water and started CPR before medical responders arrived. Kennon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.