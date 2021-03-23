California man arrested on sex trafficking, kidnapping charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a California man on Sunday, charging him with four felonies including sex trafficking and kidnapping.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a firearm took a juvenile female into custody near Spring Mountain Road and the Las Vegas Strip.

During questioning, she revealed she was a runaway involved in prostitution. She said she was afraid to talk to police because a man named Elijah Arruda would find out, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. She was afraid he would think she was a “snitch.”

She told police Arruda “just knows where I am at, at all times.” She eventually admitted that police would view Arruda as her pimp, but she said it was up to her how much money she gave to him, or whether she gave him money at all, according to the arrest report.

Arruda approached nearby officers while the female was being questioned. He asked if police had her, and when he identified her by name, the officers took him into custody.

Arruda, of Lancaster, Calif., faces the following charges:

Sex trafficking of a child under 18

1st degree kidnapping

Living from the earnings of a prostitute

Child abuse/neglect

His date of birth is listed only as 2002, making him either 18 or 19 years old.

He is accused of concealing the whereabouts of the girl from her legal guardian. He denied knowing she was a prostitute. The two said they met on social media.

Arruda told police he came to Las Vegas with the girl to buy a vehicle.