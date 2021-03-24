California man arrested for impersonating officer, reckless driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man is facing two charges after he was arrested Sunday night for allegedly doing “donuts” in an intersection in an off-road vehicle.

According to the arrest report for Edgar Cardenas, police first noticed him speeding on Primm Boulevard while driving a Polaris RzR.

“The vehicle has several front and rear facing red and blue flashing lights which gave the appearance of it being an emergency vehicle,” the report said.

Once the vehicle entered the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard, Cardenas began spinning the vehicle in circles and when police attempted to pull over Cardenas, he drove off through the parking lot of the Primm Valley Casino parking lot.

The report said a female passenger bailed out of Cardenas’ vehicle and ran off. Officers were not able to locate her.

Cardenas was then taken into custody and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Due to his vehicle having a red and blue flashing light police bar, other flashing lights and speakers, officers concluded it could be mistaken for an emergency vehicle or police vehicle.

He is facing a charges of impersonating a public officer and reckless driving.