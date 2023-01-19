LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing charges of soliciting a child for prostitution following an undercover operation where a Las Vegas officer posed as a 15-year-old girl, an arrest report said.

Jaime Alvarez, 40, of California, is facing charges of luring a child for sexual acts and soliciting a child for prostitution.

Jaime Alvarez, 40, mugshot (Credit: KLAS/ Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On Jan. 10, an undercover LVMPD detective posted a prostitution advertisement with several photos of what appeared to be a “young child,” police said. The advertisement said “cardate or outcall only,” “Text now to book,” “No police,” “No games,” and “Don’t as for free pictures, I charge.”, the report said.

The same day, the decoy phone number received a text message from an interested buyer, later identified as Alvarez. During the conversation, it was disclosed that the decoy was 15 years old, however, he continued the conversation, police said.

He agreed to meet and have sexual intercourse with a condom for $60. However, due to operational hours, the decoy was unable to meet with Alvarez, the arrest report said.

On Jan. 17, the decoy reopened the advertisement and was once again contacted by Alvarez. The decoy again told Alvarez that she was 15 years old and he agreed to meet for $60, according to police.

Alvarez gave the decoy instructions on where to meet and said he would arrive in a grey Toyota sedan. Initially, the surveillance team was unable to find the sedan however, they noticed a red Nissan Pathfinder parked in the same parking lot with one person inside, police said.

The decoy called Alvarez and began to walk through the parking lot, to where he said he was parked. While she was walking, Alvarez told her to “stay there” and hung up the phone. The Nissan turned its headlights on and began to drive towards her. The decoy entered the vehicle and placed him under arrest, the arrest report said.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m.