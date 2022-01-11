LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who investigators believe murdered a woman, leaving her body in the desert before driving off in her car to California, is back in Nevada to face charges, records show.

Police in Torrance, California, took Albertt Monterio, 21, into custody on Sept. 18. Records show he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

Destiny Jackson, 24, was reported missing on Sept. 10. A hiker found her body on Las Vegas Boulevard in Sloan on Sept. 11.

Destiny Jackson (KLAS)

According to police, Jackson was shot and her body was covered with a blanket, rocks and dirt. Investigators searched the area and found three cartridge cases, they said.

Officials with the Torrance Police Department told the I-Team last fall that Monterio was arrested following a chase when he tried to elude a police officer who was trying to pull him over for “minor vehicle code violations.”

When Monterio refused to stop, he eventually lost control of the vehicle and collided with several cars before running away, police said. Officers found him in an apartment courtyard near the site of the collisions.

Albertt Monterio (KLAS)

Officers in Torrance then identified the car’s owner as Jackson. Officers also said they located a cartridge on the ground near the car and a gun case in the trunk.

During an interview with police, Monterio told them he had been living in Las Vegas and wanted to return to California where he is from.

On Sept. 10, Monterio located a personal ad for Jackson and met her in a desert lot near Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue, police said.

Police said Monterio had planned to rob Jackson of her car.

Monterio faces a charge of open murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

He is expected to make a court appearance on Wednesday.