California man, 28, drowns in Lake Tahoe after struck by boat propeller

Pine and fir trees by Lake Tahoe in stormy spring day with snow on the distant Sierra Nevada Mountains

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Northern California man drowned in Lake Tahoe after his leg apparently was struck by a rental boat propeller about a mile of the lake’s south shore.

South Lake Tahoe Police identified the victim of Monday’s accident as 28-year-old David Castorena of Napa, California.

He was not wearing a life vest when he apparently was trying to get into an inflatable tube tied to the boat and was struck by the propeller.

Rescue teams responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Monday that two people were in danger in the water a mile from the Lakeshore Marina. Emergency crews tried unsuccessfully to revive him.