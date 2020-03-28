California lawmakers plead: Fight virus, don’t pack beaches

A man jogs alone atop a battery near the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday, March 27, 2020, in San Francisco. The surge of coronavirus cases in California that health officials have warned was coming has arrived and will worsen, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, while the mayor of Los Angeles warned that by early next week his city could see the kind of crush that has crippled New York. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(AP) — With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll surpassing 100, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to slow the spread of the infections.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the number of people hospitalized across the state spiked to more than 1,000, and that overnight the number of people admitted to intensive care units doubled from 200 to more than 400.

He said the trend could lead to overstretched hospitals in California. Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 4,700 California cases Friday, with at least 103 deaths.

A US Navy hospital ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles Friday to help ease the burden of hospitals immersed in treating coronavirus patients.

The USNS Mercy is normally docked in San Diego. It will be used for relocating shore-based patients undergoing treatments unrelated to COVID-19.