LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A long-planned project that would connect Las Vegas and Southern California via high-speed railway gained $3 billion in funding, a news release indicated Tuesday.

The funding secured to begin construction of a 218-mile track that would connect Las Vegas to Southern California is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen took credit for in a Tuesday news release, saying the efforts would “bolster tourism, create 35,000 good-paying jobs, ease traffic on Interstate-15, and reduce more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions each year.”

Concept art of the Las Vegas Brightline West train station located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond.” (Brightline)

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen updates an audience about Brightline West operations Friday morning.” (KLAS)

The expected route of Brightline West, showing the additional Metrolink travel between Los Angeles’ Union Station and Rancho Cucamonga.” (Brightline)

The plan for a high-speed railway between Las Vegas and Southern California is decades old, and its history is filled with failed attempts to bring the project to fruition. With the announcement of the $3 billion in funding, high-speed rail seems to be another step closer to becoming a reality.

“This historic high-speed rail project will be a game changer for Nevada’s tourism economy and transportation,” Rosen said. “It’ll bring more visitors to our state, reduce traffic on the I-15, create thousands of good paying jobs, and decrease carbon emissions, all while relying on local union labor.”

“We’re honored and humbled in the confidence President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, Senator Rosen and so many others have placed in Brightline’s vision to bring true high-speed rail to America,” Wes Edens, founder and chairman of Brightline, said. “This is a historic moment that will serve as a foundation for a new industry, and a remarkable project that will serve as the blueprint for how we can repeat this model throughout the country. We’re ready to get to work to bring our vision of American-made, American-built, world-class, state-of-the-art high-speed train travel to America.”

The so-called “Brightline West” track includes stations in Rancho Cucamonga and Victor Valley, and in August it was reported that the project hinged on a $3.75 billion federal grant the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) applied for in April.