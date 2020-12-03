California imposes new virus rules based on ICU capacity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will impose a new stay-at-home order for areas where capacity at intensive care units falls below 15%. Newsom announced the new plans on Thursday amid an unprecedented surge of new coronavirus cases in the nation’s most populous state.

The new order divides the state into five regions. Newsom said none of the regions currently meet the threshold for the new rules. When they do, the state will order them to close hair salons and barber shops, limit retail stores to 20% capacity and only allow restaurants to offer take-out and delivery. The rules don’t apply to school districts.