WATCH: California governor to discuss COVID-19 guidance for schools, state’s response to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to announce his COVID-19 guidance for schools and provide an update on the state’s response to the pandemic at 12 p.m.

“Schools must provide meaningful instruction during this pandemic, whether they are physically opened or not,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Plan for schools reopening in California:

Safe in-person school guidance (Schools can physically open for in-person education when the county they are operating in has been off state monitoring list for 14 consecutive days. Otherwise, schools must begin distance learning in the Fall.) New mask requirements (Teachers, staff, and third-grade students and above must wear a mask or face shield.) Social-distancing guidance (Students and staff to maintain a 6-foot distance between each other. School day to start with temperature checks. Hand-washing stations present. Deep sanitation efforts. Quarantine protocols in place) Testing and contract testing in the school system (Testing a cohort of staff on a rotating basis to assist contact tracers with this guidance) Quality distance learning (Daily live interaction with students and teachers)

5.3 billion dollars had been allocated to prioritize learning loss associated with school closures.