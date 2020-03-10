California Governor, state health officials provide update on COVID-19, cruise ship passengers

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was joined by California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell to provide an update on coronavirus in California Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, California.

Governor Newsom said that the total number of Californians that have tested positive for coronavirus is 157 with 24 more cases since Monday, a 15-percent growth in one day.

Governor @GavinNewsom and state health officials hold a media availability to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the Grand Princess cruise ship. https://t.co/1pQkaoM0vV — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 10, 2020

“The current number of positive Californians, total is 157. That number is 24 more than it was just yesterday, roughly 15 percent greater. We currently, as you have all reported, had our second COVID-19-related death in the state of California, in Santa Clara County. First one, of course, a number of days ago in Placer County. We still are monitoring the 1540 individuals that came off the Grand Princess after its first voyage down to Mexico, back to San Francisco. Twelve individuals of those 1540 have been identified as positive. It’s important to note as it relates to this cohort, that they are now past this 14-day period,” said Governor Newsom.

Newsom also said that 497 passengers came off the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, on Monday, 149 of which were sent to Travis Air Force Base for a 14-day quarantine. A number of other passengers, 232 in total, were repatriated to Canada.

“As you know, yesterday, some 407 passengers came off the Grand Princess, 149 Californians went up to Travis Air Force Base. We had a number of others that were repatriated in Canada, some 232 Canadians. Of those 407 we had 26 individuals that went to regional hospitals in six different counties in the state. What was encouraging is not all of them needed hospital care, and a number of them are now being located to appropriate sites that are being secured.”

Governor Newsom also said that to date, 175 people were tested for COVID-19 in the state of California. The testing is being done in 18 different labs, with a 19th going online soon.