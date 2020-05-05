California governor scolds counties for defying virus order by reopening

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has scolded two rural counties for allowing some businesses to reopen in defiance of his statewide coronavirus restrictions.

Yuba and Sutter counties allowed restaurants, hair salons and many other businesses to reopen Monday if they enforce physical distancing and other precautions.

Newsom said Tuesday that the counties’ decision is a big mistake and putting the public at risk. A Sutter County supervisor said he was irritated by Newsom’s comments. He said the counties are following the guidance of their public health officer.

Newsom plans to modify the state’s stay-at-home order later this week. He announced Monday that some retail stores across the state can reopen with modifications beginning this Friday.

CA is led by data and SCIENCE.



Based off our progress, we’ll begin to gradually move into Stage 2 this FRIDAY.



Some sectors where there’s a lower risk of transmission will be able to adapt & re-open with modifications.



This will include some retail and manufacturing/logistics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020

This move marks the gradual movement into the second phase of a four-stage reopening roadmap Newsom laid out at the end of April.

The third phase includes the reopening of hair and nail salons, entertainment and sporting venues, religious services and weddings.

Starting FRIDAY lower risk workplaces in Stage 2 such as:

– bookstores

– clothing stores

– florists

– sporting goods



Can begin to re-open with modifications and adaptations like curbside pickup. pic.twitter.com/e5L3AXxzuh — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 5, 2020

State authorities plan to release further guidelines on reopening on Thursday.