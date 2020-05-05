California governor scolds counties for defying virus order by reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/KLAS) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has scolded two rural counties for allowing some businesses to reopen in defiance of his statewide coronavirus restrictions.
Yuba and Sutter counties allowed restaurants, hair salons and many other businesses to reopen Monday if they enforce physical distancing and other precautions.
Newsom said Tuesday that the counties’ decision is a big mistake and putting the public at risk. A Sutter County supervisor said he was irritated by Newsom’s comments. He said the counties are following the guidance of their public health officer.
Newsom plans to modify the state’s stay-at-home order later this week. He announced Monday that some retail stores across the state can reopen with modifications beginning this Friday.
This move marks the gradual movement into the second phase of a four-stage reopening roadmap Newsom laid out at the end of April.
The third phase includes the reopening of hair and nail salons, entertainment and sporting venues, religious services and weddings.
State authorities plan to release further guidelines on reopening on Thursday.