California governor reports $1.2 million income in 2018

FILE– In this July 1, 2019, file photo, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, left, attends a big signing ceremony with her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom and his wife reported more than $1.2 million in income during his final year as the state’s lieutenant governor, the majority from outside business interests, according to a review of his 2018 income tax filing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife reported more than $1.2 million in income during his final year as lieutenant governor.

Newsom made good on a campaign promise by allowing reporters to review his 2018 income tax filing. He also plans to release returns every year he’s governor.

Last year Newsom signed a law requiring President Donald Trump to release his returns to appear on the California primary ballot. The law was ruled unconstitutional.

In 2018, nearly half of Newsom’s income came from ownership stakes in the wine industry. His lieutenant governor’s salary was $151,000.

He and his wife contributed 2% to charity and paid $87,500 in taxes for staff who provided care for their four children and did other household work.