California governor extends closures of bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches

A hostess waits to sit customers on a restaurant at the pier Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic. A heat wave has brought crowds to California’s beaches as the state grappled with a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising.

On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide and closed additional parts of the world’s fifth-largest economy, including indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks. 

Visitors crowd the beach Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic. A heat wave has brought crowds to California’s beaches as the state grappled with a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak recently issued a new directive to slow the spread of COVID-19 following recent increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Bars that’s don’t serve food in seven counties in Nevada had to close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

As of Monday, Nevada is reporting more than 28,000 COVID-19 cases and 593 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the state reported a record high number of hospitalizations, with more than 950.

