California firefighters find ring in wildfire and return to owner

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBSLA) — When firefighters from Engine 89 found a small ring box out in front of a home destroyed by the Getty Fire, they knew they had to open it. What they found inside was a gorgeous ring that the owner would surely be looking for, so they delivered it to the command post.

A few days later, once residents were able to return to their homes, a couple of Los Angeles Fire Department officers set out on a mission to find the ring’s owner, but what they found out far exceeded their expectations.

When they located the ring’s owner, they learned that the ring belonged to her mother, who lived in a home that was also destroyed by a fire — the ring was the only item that survived unscathed.

And just last week, after evacuating from her home destroyed by the Getty fire, the ring again survived intact.

In 1961, 484 homes were destroyed by the Bel Air Fire. This past…

“I feel that she sent me this to tell me that she’s in heaven and she’s OK and that I’m going to be OK,” Patty Shales, said of the ring that belonged to her mother.

“The resident was speechless and beyond happy to have the ring back,” LAFD said in a Facebook post. “Among the stories of heartbreak and devastation, these moments lighten our hearts. We hope this beloved family heirloom continues to bring joy and smiles to its family.”